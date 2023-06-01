Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Improper use of camp stoves in enclosed spaces has resulted in fatalities from carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning. Prior research has focused on the CO output of stoves burning white gas, unleaded gas, or kerosene. Stoves burning an isobutane/propane fuel have not been investigated and are the focus of this study.



METHODS: Three stoves utilizing isobutane/propane fuel were used to heat a pot of water inside a 3-season tent under controlled settings. Multiple runs with each stove were performed, and CO measurements, in parts per million (ppm), were recorded at 1-min intervals for a total of 15 min using a RAE Systems gas monitor. Data are reported as mean with SD. Repeated measures analysis of variance was utilized to examine changes over time. Statistical significance was set at P<0.05.



RESULTS: There was a statistically significant main effect of time and CO level, F (14, 168)=7.6, P<0.001. There was a statistically significant difference between-subjects effect of stove group F (2, 12)=8.6, P=0.005, indicating that CO levels were different depending on the stove. Tukey's post-hoc analyses revealed that stove A had the highest CO levels. The average level of stove A was statistically significantly higher than that of stove B and stove C, with a mean CO level difference of 79 ppm (95% CI, 3-156), P=0.043 and 117 ppm (95% CI, 40-194), P=0.004, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: Stoves utilizing isobutane/propane fuel can produce unsafe CO levels and should not be used in enclosed spaces.

Language: en