Zagorski CM, Hosey RA, Moraff C, Ferguson A, Figgatt M, Aronowitz S, Stahl NE, Hill LG, McElligott Z, Dasgupta N. Harm Reduct. J. 2023; 20(1): e141.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s12954-023-00879-7

unavailable

Xylazine has emerged as a consistent part of the unregulated drug supply in recent months. We discuss major domains of xylazine's harm, current knowledge deficits, clinical and harm reduction strategies for minimizing harm, and xylazine's public health and policy context. As an interdisciplinary team from across the USA, we have pooled our knowledge to provide an overview of xylazine's current and emerging contexts.


Drug injection; Harm reduction; Wounds; Xylazine

