SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lee K, Lee O. Healthcare (Basel) 2023; 11(20): e2711.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/healthcare11202711

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study aimed to investigate the mediating effect of alcohol drinking on the relationship between depression and suicidal ideation inpatients with mental illness. A survey was conducted among 163 individuals with various major mental disorders using a self-reported questionnaire. Data were collected from July to September 2020. Subsequently, the data were analyzed using a t-test, one-way analysis of variance, Pearson's correlation coefficients, hierarchical multiple linear regression, and a Sobel test. Significant relationships were found between alcohol depression and drinking (r = 0.26, p < 0.001), depression and suicidal ideation (r = 0.63, p < 0.001), and alcohol use and suicidal ideation (r = 0.36, p < 0.001). In addition, alcohol drinking was found to partially mediate the association between depression and suicidal ideation (Z = 3.63, p < 0.001). These results indicated that patients with mental illness who are concerned about drinking alcohol might be able to reduce suicidal thoughts by consulting with a healthcare professional or taking informed actions with the support of a counselor or support group.


Language: en

Keywords

alcohol drinking; depression; suicide; survey

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print