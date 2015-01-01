Abstract

This study aimed to investigate the mediating effect of alcohol drinking on the relationship between depression and suicidal ideation inpatients with mental illness. A survey was conducted among 163 individuals with various major mental disorders using a self-reported questionnaire. Data were collected from July to September 2020. Subsequently, the data were analyzed using a t-test, one-way analysis of variance, Pearson's correlation coefficients, hierarchical multiple linear regression, and a Sobel test. Significant relationships were found between alcohol depression and drinking (r = 0.26, p < 0.001), depression and suicidal ideation (r = 0.63, p < 0.001), and alcohol use and suicidal ideation (r = 0.36, p < 0.001). In addition, alcohol drinking was found to partially mediate the association between depression and suicidal ideation (Z = 3.63, p < 0.001). These results indicated that patients with mental illness who are concerned about drinking alcohol might be able to reduce suicidal thoughts by consulting with a healthcare professional or taking informed actions with the support of a counselor or support group.

Language: en