Abstract

For the safe utilization and management of hydrogen energy within a fuel-cell room in a hydrogen-fueled house, an explosion test was conducted to evaluate the potential hazards associated with hydrogen accident scenarios. The overpressure and heat radiation were measured for an explosion accident at distances of 1, 2, 3, 5, and 10 m for hydrogen-air mixing ratios of 10%, 25%, 40%, and 60%. When the hydrogen-air mixture ratio was 40%, the greatest overpressure was 24.35 kPa at a distance of 1 m from the fuel-cell room. Additionally, the thermal radiation was more than 1.5 kW/m2, which could cause burns at a distance of 5 m from the hydrogen fuel-cell room. Moreover, a thermal radiation in excess of 1.5 kW/m2 was computed at a distance of 3 m from the hydrogen fuel-cell room when the hydrogen-air mixing ratio was 25% and 60%. Consequently, an explosion in the hydrogen fuel-cell room did not considerably affect fatality levels, but could affect the injury levels and temporary threshold shifts. Furthermore, the degree of physical damage did not reach major structural damage levels, causing only minor structural damage.

