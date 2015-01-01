Abstract

The fire effect and performance of bridge pylons under construction were investigated via an analysis conducted on two types of pylons with different wall thicknesses. Three fire scenarios, namely internal fire, external ring fire, and external side fire, were established for a 40 m high section of the bridge pylon under construction. The distribution of fire smoke and temperature was obtained using fire dynamics simulation software for different fire scenarios. In addition, a finite element simulation was performed using the thermal-mechanical coupling method to obtain the temperature, stress, and deformation of the columns. The simulation results demonstrate that the average temperature of the internal fire is higher. The chimney effect extends the height range of temperature influence. In the vertical direction, the temperature decrease curve for the internal fire follows a single negative exponential function, while the external fire adheres to a double negative exponential function. The thickness of the temperature influence in the bridge pylon is extended by heating to approximately 200 mm. The stress value considering the thermal expansion coefficient is nearly 27.5 times that without the expansion coefficient, while the deformation value increases by 1 to 8 times. In conclusion, the calculations of the coupled expansion coefficient are helpful in improving the fire safety of bridge pylons.

