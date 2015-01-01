Abstract

Real fire simulation training systems have gradually become an important method of emergency rescue team training and improvement. However, the failure rate of such systems is high, which threatens the safety of the trainers. Therefore, this study takes a real fire simulation training scenario as the research object and analyzes the system structure of the real fire simulation training base. The system structure of the real fire simulation training base is analyzed and divided into three systems: a smoke and heat training room, a combustion training room, and a water, oil, and gas supply. Then, a reliability model is established, and the reliability is determined. The main structures affecting the reliability of the system are identified, and an optimization plan for improving the structure is proposed. The results show that the combustion training room is the least reliable of the three parts in the real fire simulation training base. The series link in the system structure should be reduced as much as possible to meet the training requirements while the parallel link should be increased, and a reserve system should be added if necessary.

Language: en