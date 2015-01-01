Abstract

Photoelectric smoke detectors (SDs) often emit false alarms in studio-type apartments, where fire prevention is crucial. This study investigates the response characteristics of conventional and analog smoke detection factors to reduce false positives in studio-type apartments. A mock-up was tested based on relevant domestic laws, standards, statistical data, and experimental cases. A simulation of a cooking scenario involving burned food items was conducted, and optical density, particulate matter (PM), and carbon monoxide levels were measured and compared with actual smoke detection at six different locations. The measured values of conventional smoke detectors (CSDs) and analog smoke detectors (ASDs) at these locations were used to derive the activation time of CSDs and ASDs for the entire mock-up space. The results showed that the CSD activated at 7.42 min, while the ASD activated at 11.57 min. PM10.0, CO, and CO2 showed similar activation time trends. The PM10.0, CO, and CO2 concentrations at the time of SD activation were estimated. The findings suggest that a sensor with a consistent coefficient of variation, such as PM10.0 and CO, should be recommended.

