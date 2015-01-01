SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Guymon C, Liu M, Covino J. Fire (Basel) 2023; 6(9): e331.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

DOI

10.3390/fire6090331

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Separation Distances are used throughout the world to protect people and assets from the potential hazardous effects from propellants, explosives, and pyrotechnics. The current separation distances for Hazard Division (HD) 1.3 substances and articles used in the United States, in some cases, may not adequately protect against the effects from heat flux and debris when those substances and articles are ignited in a confined structure. Multiple tests in such a confined scenario with HD 1.3 substances have shown that the heat flux and debris hazards could result in injury at distances beyond the current specified explosives safety separation distance (ESSD). Herein are the recommended ESSDs for confined as well as unconfined HD 1.3 articles and substances based on the analysis of hundreds of tests. Recommended ESSDs include a smaller value for unconfined quantities less than 145 kg and ESSDs that are consistent with NATO distances for confined substances and articles.


Language: en

Keywords

HD 1.3; propellant; quantity distance; safe separation

