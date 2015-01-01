Abstract

To accurately simulate realistic pedestrian evacuation from a fire, a cellular automaton model of the dynamic changes in pedestrian movement parameters is developed in conjunction with fire dynamics software. The fire dynamics software is used to simulate the spread of smoke within the scene to obtain visibility and CO concentration data within the scene. We imported the smoke data into the cellular automata and adjusted the pedestrian movement speed over time, resulting in simulation data that closely align with reality. The results show that for the single-room scenario, as pedestrian density increased from 0.1 to 0.5 persons per square meter (p/m2), the influence of the percentage of pedestrians familiar with their location on evacuation efficiency decreased from 44.93% to 24.52%. Conversely, in the multi-room scenario, it increased from 23.68% to 38.79%. The proportion of pedestrians less affected by smoke decreases and stabilizes as the CO yield increases. In the single-room scenario, when the CO yield is below 10%, the crowd with a low percentage of pedestrians familiar with the site is more affected by smoke than those with a high percentage. In the multi-room scenario, the victimization rate of the crowd follows an increasing-then-decreasing curve, ultimately stabilizing with changes in CO yield.

Language: en