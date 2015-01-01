|
Atkinson A, Montiel-Molina C. Fire (Basel) 2023; 6(8): e296.
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
This paper aims to provide a better understanding of the transition towards a new paradigm of wildfire risk management in Victoria that incorporates Aboriginal fire knowledge. We show the suitability of cultural burning in the transformed landscapes, and the challenges associated with its reintroduction for land management and bushfire risk reduction after the traumatic disruption of invasion and colonization.
Australia; cultural burning; land management; landscape change; resilience; social justice; traditional knowledge; Victoria