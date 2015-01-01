Abstract

The recent expansion of logistics capacities entails the installation of chemical warehouses, which operations increase the occurrence of compartment fires involving flammable dangerous substances. The aim of this research was to compare and analyze the fire behavior of beams made of different structural materials but with the same load capacity. It is assumed that wooden beams, which are less commonly used in industrial facilities, may have a similar or even better load-bearing capacity in case of a fire than the generally used steel beams. The authors--based on the relevant EU standards--performed load capacity calculations of three beams prepared from different materials under the influence of fire and analyzed the changes in the material properties. Then, they examined the possibility of reinforcing the beams with carbon fiber lamellae and proposed additional fire protection requirements. The test results not only proved the different degrees of fire resistance of various building materials in the event of a fire and after their reinforcement but also suggested the application of special technical, prevention and response measures for the safe storage of dangerous substances. The study outputs enable warehouse designers, operators and safety experts to ensure a higher fire safety level for chemical warehouses.

