Abstract

This research investigated potential fire hazards originating in hidden areas of pressurized sections of aircrafts. The objective was to establish a laboratory-scale flammability test method to predict the behavior of fire propagation under real fire conditions. A confined fire apparatus (CFA) was designed and constructed, and several tests were conducted to better understand the involved mechanisms and their consequences and to estimate flame spreading in hidden-zone fires. The experimental facility and flame-spreading results obtained for a typical material involved in hidden fires, specifically a ceiling panel, were presented and discussed. The experimental facility consisted of a narrow passage where a fire was initiated using a burner on a specimen exposed to a controlled heat flux. Experiments were conducted in the absence of forced airflow. Flame spreading was estimated through visual monitoring of fire development or temperature measurements at specific locations in the specimen. Both methods yielded similar results. The flame spread velocity in relation to the imposed heat flux allowed for the estimation of the critical heat flux for spreading q˙sp,cr″ and for ignition q˙ig,cr″; the corresponding temperatures, Ts,min and Tig; and the flame spread parameter Φ.

