Abstract

The horizontal storm structure surrounding 92,512 lightning-ignited wildfires is examined in the mid to eastern sections of the United States from 2003 to 2015 using Vaisala's National Lightning Detection Network (NLDN), NCEP's Stage IV gauge-corrected radar precipitation mosaic, and the US Forest Service's Fire Occurrence Database. Though lightning flash density peaks strongly around fire ignitions on the instantaneous 1 km scale, on the hourly 10 km scale, both the lightning and precipitation peaks are typically offset from fire ignitions. Lightning density is higher, and precipitation is lower around ignition points compared to non-ignition points. The average spatial distribution of total lightning flashes around fire ignitions is symmetrical, while that of precipitation and positive flashes is not. Though regression is consistent with the claim that positive flashes have a stronger association with ignition than negative flashes, the statistical significance is ambiguous and is contradicted by an unchanging positive flash fraction in the vicinity of wildfires.

