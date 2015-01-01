Abstract

To satisfy the demand for rapid prediction of smoke transmission paths in high-rise building fires, a graph-based model was developed. The model represents a high-rise building as a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) grid model and employs computer simulation to determine the smoke transmission path and generate prediction results. The results were compared with those from similar simulations and were found to be consistent, indicating the feasibility and objective nature of the prediction results. Compared to other methods, this model has a shorter modeling time and can quickly provide prediction results. Furthermore, it can be applied to buildings of any structure, thus serving as a reference for smoke control design in high-rise building fire protection systems, particularly in cases involving complex internal structures.

Language: en