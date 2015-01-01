Abstract

In this paper, performance-based fire-protection design is used for the fire-safety design of public amenities with restrained personnel activities. In these places, tourists' activities are constrained in a limited space such as cockpit moving along the track. Since it is another typical scenario of fire-protection problem that cannot fully comply with the current mandatory codes and regulations, simulation analysis is used in order to ensure that such fire scenario could achieve performance objectives as expected. Firstly, corresponding fire-protection performance objectives, strategies and simplified evaluation criteria are brought forward in this paper. Then, through simulating the smoke flow in the fire using the computational fluid dynamics software FDS, the effectiveness of the smoke control strategy is verified. Meanwhile, the escaping environments of these fire scenes are analyzed. Further, the personnel evacuation simulation software (Pathfinder) is resorted to simulate the personnel emergency evacuation. The efficiency and the total time that consumed are obtained. Finally, by analyzing the similarities and differences of evacuation under different fire scenes, the fire and smoke spread in the riding area can be effectively controlled, and a safe evacuation environment can be provided for the evacuation of tourists.

