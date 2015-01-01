Abstract

Smoke detectors play a vital role in evacuation and safety during fire incidents, as they directly contribute to the reliability and accuracy of firefighting systems. However, if not installed properly, smoke detectors can trigger unwanted fire alarms (UWFAs), particularly in studio-type apartments. Therefore, this study aimed to develop a method for reducing UWFAs by addressing the challenges posed by cooking by-products in such environments. The proposed algorithm was validated through tests, considering relevant literature and standards, and utilizing indoor air quality sensors. Verification tests were conducted to enhance the accuracy of the algorithm. Based on the experimental results, cutoff values of 5 ppm for CO and 7000 μg/m3 for PM10.0 were proposed as criteria for identifying UWFAs caused by cooking by-products.

Language: en