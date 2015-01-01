Abstract

The present study investigates the effect of climatic parameters, such as air relative humidity and wind speed, on fire spread propagation indexes in the Malekroud Forest, Iran using the FARSITE simulator based on Rothermel's original fire spread equation. Standard fuel models are used to calibrate the vegetation cover. Sorensen (SC) and kappa (κ) coefficients, as well as the Overestimation Index (OI), are used to estimate the simulation's accuracy. The results confirm that using both ambient condition data and appropriate fuel models is crucial to reaching reasonable results in fire propagation simulations. The values of the Rate of Fire Spread (ROS), Flame Length (FML), and Fire Line Intensity (FLI) are reported for each particular scenario. The simulation results show that the Sorensen and Kappa coefficient for situations most similar to the real fire reached 0.82 and 0.80, respectively. The investigated fire's severity is categorized as low-condition fire behavior. The simulation shows that fire propagation falls harshly in the case of air relative humidity by more than 72%, and we will not witness natural fire propagation on a large scale.

Language: en