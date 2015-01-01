Abstract

The unfixed flame propagation velocity of a gas explosion and the fixed response time of explosion suppression devices are the important reasons for the poor protective effect of active explosion suppression. A flexible explosion suppression method based on buffer energy absorption is detailed in this study. The explosion suppression system consists of an explosive characteristic monitoring system, an explosion suppression agent system, and an explosion suppression airbag. An empty pipe experiment and an explosion suppression experiment with a flexible-airbag gas-explosion suppression device were conducted in a 20.5 m-long pipe with an inner diameter of 180 mm. The flame propagation velocity and maximum overpressure values were compared between the two groups of experiments. The experimental results show that the flame wave propagation can be completely suppressed by the explosion suppression device under certain pressure. The occurrence time of maximum overpressure at each pressure measuring point is also analyzed. P3 is generally later than P4, which verifies the existence of energy absorption and explosion suppression effect of airbag. Finally, the energy absorption effect of the airbag is analyzed theoretically. The shock wave overpressure calculated in the sealing limit state of the airbag is 0.3432 MPa, and the maximum error is 7.8%, which provides reliable guidance and prediction for the experimental process in the future.

