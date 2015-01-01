Abstract

Police are currently the default first responders to domestic violence (DV) calls. Yet, police are unsuitable to provide emergency services to DV survivors. Police responses are often harmful and ineffective, especially when interacting with Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC). Numerous problems stemming from policing DV have resulted in calls to adopt alternative first responders who would be dispatched to DV calls in lieu of the police.



Calls to consider alternatives to policing DV align with broader soci- etal demands for police reform, especially regarding police interaction with vulnerable communities. Many jurisdictions already operate alterna- tive response teams to address behavioral health and substance use emer- gencies. Drawing on localities' experiences from implementing alterna- tive response (AFR) models to address these health and social crises, this Article argues that jurisdictions should also adopt AFR models to DV. It considers possible models to develop and highlights the strength and weakness of each.



This Article maps potential AFR to DV into four types of models based on their independence from the police: (1) an internal model, which in- corporates licensed social workers into police departments; (2) a non-law enforcement (civilian) state agency model; (3) a collaborative co-re- sponder model; and (4) a non-government community-led model. It con- cludes that the preferable model is crafting a civilian state agency that focuses on fostering survivors' safety and responding to their specific needs.

