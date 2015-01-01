|
Citation
|
Weiner MH. Va. J. Soc. Policy Law 2023; 30(1): 100-115.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, University of Virginia School of Law)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This Article suggests that Joan Meier's excellent article(1), Denial of Family Violence in Court: An Empirical Analysis and Path Forward for Family Law, could have been strengthened in several ways. First, Meier should have focused family law scholars on the ubiquity of family violence and the centrality of gender oppression in addition to her particular concern. Second, Meier should have distinguished between joint custody and supportive coparenting when she rejected shared parenting. Finally, Meier should not have chosen my book, A Parent-Partner Status for American Family Law, to support her argument that family law scholars insufficiently address domestic violence. In fact, the parent-partner status was designed to further primary prevention of domestic violence -- a goal too often ignored by legal scholars.
Language: en