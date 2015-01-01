Abstract

Weapon target assignment (WTA) is a critical operational research topic that can be applied to plentiful military fields. A new variant of WTA, the multi-stage WTA problem, is investigated, which is to assign limited weapons to all targets in multiple attacking phases. The attacking flexibility for targets in different stages is considered, and a binary nonlinear integer programming model is developed to formulate the problem. An improved adaptive large-scale neighborhood search (ALNS) algorithm is proposed. First, a priority-based encoding strategy is designed to facilitate the feasible solution generating and solution space exploring. Then, six specific neighborhood structures are designed to generate 15 operators through their combination. The simulated annealing mechanism is integrated to avoid getting trapped in local optima. Moreover, an adaptive learning strategy is employed to improve the exploration capability. Both exact methods and metaheuristics are compared with the ALNS algorithm by instances with different scales. Experimental results show that, for most situations, the ALNS algorithm can obtain higher-quality solutions in a shorter time.

