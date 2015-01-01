SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Li Y, Zha G, Pan X, Xiao Y. Comput. Ind. Eng. 2023; 181: e109339.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.cie.2023.109339

unavailable

In the emergency response phase after a natural disaster, aviation emergency rescue is an efficient means of rescue work. In this paper, the disaster victims to be rescued are discretely split according to the degree of injury, and different rescue time windows are given for each degree of injured disaster victims. The model takes into account helicopter performance factors such as capacity, cruise, hover, and fuel consumption, as well as the problem of multi-trip helicopter missions due to the scale of the emergency, with the decision objective of minimizing rescue delay loss. A genetic algorithm based encoding of virtual rescue points is developed to solve the problem, and the genetic operation of the algorithm is optimized to provide better solution performance for the model characteristics. Finally, the model and algorithm are validated with a real case, and comparative and sensitivity analyses are also performed.


Aviation emergency rescue; Discrete split; Genetic algorithm; Route planning

