Abstract

AIMS / OBJECTIVES: This meta-analytic review examines the evidence for the relationship between cognitive function and driving performance in older adults. The primary aims of this review were: (a) to identify cognitive correlates of reduced driving performance in older adults and (b) to determine whether such measures reliably predict reductions in driving performance over time.



METHODS: This review was conducted in accordance with the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines. Peer reviewed studies that examined the (cross-sectional or longitudinal) relationship between standardised neuropsychological test performance measures and driving performance (e.g., via an on-road test, in-vehicle monitoring system, hazard perception test or driving simulator) in healthy adults aged 60 years and older, were included.



RESULTS/DISCUSSION: Eighteen studies were eligible for inclusion, of which 12 met requirements for meta-analysis. The results indicated that reaction time and Trail Making Test (TMT) A scores exhibited small-to-moderate correlations with driving performance, with moderate effects identified for block design, TMT B, Useful Field of View (UFOV) 2 and 3 tests. Further, no significant relationships were observed between the Mini-Mental State Examination and UFOV 1 with driving performance. Due to a paucity of data, the longitudinal relationship between such measures and driving could not be identified. The findings highlight (a) the potential of cognitive assessments to identify older adults at risk of driving impairment (as part of a larger diagnostic assessment), and (b) the urgent need for prospective longitudinal studies in investigating the impact of age-related changes in cognition on driving performance over time.

