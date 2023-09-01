Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Older adults are prone to the negative effects of exposure to violence on their mental health. This study aimed to examine the impact of exposure to violence during social unrest and the role of resilience in the mental health of older people.



DESIGN: A total of 1,203 people aged 65 years or older were randomly selected for a telephone survey using the random digit dialing numbering method in Hong Kong. MEASUREMENTS: A 13-item scale was developed to measure exposure to violence. The Chinese versions of the Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale and the Startle, Physiological Arousal, Anger, and Numbness scales for measuring mental health status were adopted in the survey.



RESULTS: The results showed that the more frequently older people were exposed to information, the more negative mental health status they had. However, exposure to witnessing and experiencing violence was not significantly associated with mental health status. Older adults' level of resilience had a moderating effect between exposure to information and mental health, whereas the effect of exposure to information on mental health was stronger for respondents with lower resilience.



CONCLUSION: This study showed that emotional problems caused by exposure to related information among older people should be properly addressed during massive social unrest and conflict. Their resilience capacity is an important moderating factor. Future interventions and support services should focus on enhancing the resilience of older people to better equip them with overcoming problems related to macro-social issues.

