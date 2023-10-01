Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine the clinical characteristics of patients who have experienced blunt ocular injuries from "Orbeez" hydrated gel pellets (Spin Master Corp., Toronto, ON) and describe ocular morbidity, visual acuity, and intraocular pressure (IOP) after Orbeez-related ocular trauma.



DESIGN: Retrospective, institutional, observational case series.



METHODS: Patients sustaining Orbeez-related ocular trauma at a single institution over a 13-month period were identified. Clinical parameters including visual acuity (VA), intraocular pressure (IOP), and anterior and fundus examination findings, were assessed upon initial and final presentation. Basic statistical testing was performed to compare differences within this cohort.



RESULTS: Seventeen eyes from 17 patients enduring Orbeez-related trauma were identified. Orbeez-related blunt ocular injuries included corneal abrasion (n=7), hyphema (n=9), commotio retinae (n=5), intraretinal hemorrhage (n=3), preretinal hemorrhage (n=1), vitreous hemorrhage (n=2), and retinal tear (n=1). Adolescents (14-18 years old) showed higher rates of posterior segment complications compared to other ages (p = 0.0152). The presence of elevated IOP and hyphema upon initial examination correlated with increased likelihood of requiring invasive treatment following Orbeez impact (p = 0.0275).



CONCLUSION: Orbeez-related ocular trauma may be associated with severe visual morbidity and varied anterior and posterior segment intraocular sequelae. Adolescents could be at increased risk for posterior segment complications following these injuries. Initial findings of elevated IOP and hyphema may indicate a need for more aggressive interventions. Prevention remains paramount in managing Orbeez-related ocular trauma; it is critical to raise awareness regarding the importance of wearing eye protection meeting high impact standards and minimizing exposure to such projectiles.

Language: en