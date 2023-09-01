|
Nagashima Y, Kitamura K, Watanabe Y, Kabasawa K, Takahashi A, Saito T, Kobayashi R, Oshiki R, Takachi R, Tsugane S, Yamazaki O, Watanabe K, Nakamura K. Arch. Phys. Med. Rehabil. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE: To determine the longitudinal association between chronic pain in the lower extremities and low back and the odds of recurrent falls in middle-aged and older people.
DESIGN: A cohort study. SETTING: Communities in Japan. PARTICIPANTS: Participants were 7,540 community-dwelling volunteers aged 40-74 years. The baseline survey was a self-administered questionnaire conducted between 2011-2013. Predictors were presence of chronic pain in the knee, foot/ankle, and low back, with the degree of pain categorized as none, very mild/mild, moderate, or severe/very severe. Covariates in the multivariate model of chronic pain in a site were demographics, body mass index, physical activity level, disease history, and chronic pain in the other 2 sites. Logistic regression analysis was used to calculate odds ratios (ORs). INTERVENTIONS: None. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE(S): Recurrent falls in the year before the 5-year follow-up survey.
RESULTS: Mean participant age was 60.2 years. Higher degrees of chronic pain were associated with higher odds of recurrent falls for the knee (P=0.0002) with a higher OR of 1.48 (95% CI: 1.11-1.97), for the foot/ankle (P=0.0001) with a higher OR of 1.97 (95% CI: 1.36-2.86), and for the low back (P=0.0470) with a higher OR of 1.45 (95% CI: 1.09-1.91) in those with any degree of pain relative to those without pain. Higher degrees of chronic knee pain were associated with higher odds of recurrent falls in women (P=0.0005), but not in men (P=0.0813). Meanwhile, higher degrees of chronic low back pain were associated with the odds of recurrent falls in men (P=0.0065), but not in women (P=0.8735).
CONCLUSIONS: Chronic pain in the knee, foot/ankle, and lower back was independently and dose-dependently associated with a higher risk of recurrent falls. A marked sex-dependent difference was also noted in the association.
