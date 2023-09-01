Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the longitudinal association between chronic pain in the lower extremities and low back and the odds of recurrent falls in middle-aged and older people.



DESIGN: A cohort study. SETTING: Communities in Japan. PARTICIPANTS: Participants were 7,540 community-dwelling volunteers aged 40-74 years. The baseline survey was a self-administered questionnaire conducted between 2011-2013. Predictors were presence of chronic pain in the knee, foot/ankle, and low back, with the degree of pain categorized as none, very mild/mild, moderate, or severe/very severe. Covariates in the multivariate model of chronic pain in a site were demographics, body mass index, physical activity level, disease history, and chronic pain in the other 2 sites. Logistic regression analysis was used to calculate odds ratios (ORs). INTERVENTIONS: None. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE(S): Recurrent falls in the year before the 5-year follow-up survey.



RESULTS: Mean participant age was 60.2 years. Higher degrees of chronic pain were associated with higher odds of recurrent falls for the knee (P=0.0002) with a higher OR of 1.48 (95% CI: 1.11-1.97), for the foot/ankle (P=0.0001) with a higher OR of 1.97 (95% CI: 1.36-2.86), and for the low back (P=0.0470) with a higher OR of 1.45 (95% CI: 1.09-1.91) in those with any degree of pain relative to those without pain. Higher degrees of chronic knee pain were associated with higher odds of recurrent falls in women (P=0.0005), but not in men (P=0.0813). Meanwhile, higher degrees of chronic low back pain were associated with the odds of recurrent falls in men (P=0.0065), but not in women (P=0.8735).



CONCLUSIONS: Chronic pain in the knee, foot/ankle, and lower back was independently and dose-dependently associated with a higher risk of recurrent falls. A marked sex-dependent difference was also noted in the association.

