Abstract

BACKGROUND: With reduced balance and mobility, older patients with stroke are more susceptible to fear of falling (FOF). A maladaptive form of FOF can cause excessive activity restriction, poor balance, and recurrent falls, forming a self-reinforcing vicious cycle. This study applied and adapted the FOF model to investigate the interaction between FOF and fall risk in older stroke patients.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted among 302 older stroke patients aged 60 and over. All participants were invited to complete the FOF, fall risk, physical activity, and balance tests, which were measured by the Falls Efficacy Scale International (FES-I), Self-Rated Fall Risk Questionnaire (FRQ), the long-form International Physical Activity Questionnaire (IPAQ-LF) and the Four-Stage Balance Test (FSBT) respectively. Data were analyzed using structural equation modeling.



RESULTS: The mean age of the respondents was 68.62 ± 7.62 years; 8.94% reported a high level of FOF, and 18.21% reported a moderate level of FOF. The structural equation model showed that FOF was directly associated with fall risk (β=-0.38, p < 0.001), and was indirectly associated with fall risk via physical activity (β=-0.075, p < 0.05) and balance ability (β=-0.123, p < 0.05). Depression (β=-0.47, p < 0.001), fall history (β=-0.13, p < 0.05), and female sex (β=-0.16, p < 0.05) affected FOF, while anxiety was not associated with FOF.



CONCLUSIONS: The increased risk of falling in older stroke patients results from a maladaptive FOF affected by depression, fall history, poor balance ability, and limited physical activity. Our results suggest that greater attention should be paid to FOF during stroke recovery and fall prevention. A multifaced intervention program encompassing physiological and psychological factors should be designed to address FOF and prevent falls.

