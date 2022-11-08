Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fear of falling is a persistent concern about falls that commonly occur in older adults. Recently, it has been argued that fear of falling doesn't simply mean a state of low falls efficacy, but is a concept distinct from falls efficacy. However, the two concepts are still indistinguishable. Therefore, it is necessary to understand the unique characteristics of the fear of falling. This study aims to analyze the concept of 'fear of falling' faced by older adults.



METHODS: This study is designed as a concept analysis. A concept analysis was conducted by Walker & Avant's eight-step concept analysis method. A total of 16 pieces of literature were selected by inclusion and exclusion criteria from those published in Pubmed and Scopus between 1993 and 2022 on 8 November 2022.



RESULTS: Two antecedents, four attributes, and five consequences were identified. Apprehension caused by the unpredictable nature of falls, unease related to one's vulnerability, high vigilance-related to the environment, and concern about potential harm after fall events were presented as attributes of fear of falling in older adults. There were two antecedents of fear of falling which were awareness of falls and near falls, and direct/indirect experience about falls and near falls. As consequences of fear of falling, protective effect, activities curtailment, reduction in radius of living, restricted freedom, and limited social activities were reported.



CONCLUSION: It was confirmed that falls and the fear-inducing process were fused to constitute the unique characteristics of the fear of falling. This can be presented as an important basis for future research on the fear of falling or dealing with various aspects of the fear of falling in the clinical field.

