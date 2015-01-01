|
Matsuoka Y, Haseda M, Kanamori M, Sato K, Amemiya A, Ojima T, Takagi D, Hanazato M, Kondo N. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e1982.
37821854
BACKGROUND: Disaster-related relocation is associated with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, especially in older adults. Disaster-related relocation often deprives survivors of opportunities for social group participation, potentially deteriorating their mental health. On the contrary, the relocation could also be an opportunity for optimizing social relationships, ending/reducing unwanted participation. This study examined the potential mediation effects of changing participation for the link of disaster-related relocation to mental health.
Disaster; Earthquake; Japan; Older adults; Relocation; Group participation