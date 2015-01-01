|
Dominguez-Rodriguez A, Villarreal-Zegarra D, Malaquias-Obregon S, Herdoiza-Arroyo PE, González-Cantero JO, Chávez-Valdez SM, Cruz-Martínez RR. BMJ Open 2023; 13(10): e071073.
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
37821142
INTRODUCTION: Human actions have influenced climate changes around the globe, causing extreme weather phenomena and impacting communities worldwide. Climate change has caused, directly or indirectly, health effects such as injury and physical injuries, which impact morbidity and mortality. Similarly, there is evidence that exposure to climatic catastrophes has serious repercussions on psychological well-being, and rising temperatures and drought have detrimental effects on mental health.Despite the recent effort of researchers to develop specific instruments to assess the effects of climate change on mental health, the evidence on measures of its impact is still scarce, and the constructs are heterogeneous. The aim of this scoping review is to describe the instruments developed and validated to assess the impact of mental health related to climate change.
MENTAL HEALTH; Anxiety disorders; Depression & mood disorders