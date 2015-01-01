|
Citation
|
Racine N, Deneault AA, Thiemann R, Turgeon J, Zhu J, Cooke J, Madigan S. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37821290
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The current meta-analytic review provides a comprehensive synthesis of studies examining parent exposure to ACEs and the developmental and mental health outcomes of their children. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Eligible studies up to August 2021 were identified through comprehensive database searches in PsycINFO, MEDLINE, and Embase. Studies that were included examined the intergenerational effects of parent ACEs on child development (i.e., cognitive, language, motor, social difficulties, and early social-emotional development) or mental health (i.e., internalizing problems, externalizing problems) outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Parents; Adverse childhood experience; Child outcomes; Intergenerational