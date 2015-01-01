Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) have been identified as a major public health challenge in Greenland. No previous studies have created a multi-item ACE- scale among an Arctic Indigenous population.



OBJECTIVE: To develop a multi-item ACE-scale among Inuit youth in Greenland (the ACEIG scale).



METHODS: The ACEIG scale was created with data from the 'Wellbeing among Inuit youth in Greenland'-survey. Scale items were based on a recognised ACE-scale and further adapted to the context of Inuit youth in Greenland by adding items relevant for the population. The scale was validated through item response theory (IRT) and reliability was assessed by Cronbach's alpha.



RESULTS: Four items relevant for Inuit youth in Greenland were added to the recognised ACE scale (bullying, death of parent, gambling problems in close family, and suicide in close relations). The scale was reduced by IRT, as three items (bullying, divorce of parents and parents passing away) exceeded the difficulty index threshold. The ACEIG scale therefore consists of 10 items: alcohol problems in close family, marijuana use in close family, domestic violence, being victim of physical violence, being victim of psychological violence, any type of sexual abuse, sexual abuse (intercourse), sexual abuse (more than once), suicide in close relations, and gambling problems in close family. Cronbach's alpha was 0.7.



CONCLUSION: The ACEIG scale includes 10 items with acceptable reliability. The scale can inform future screening tools to identify vulnerable youth and target interventions. Future studies should investigate the association between the ACEIG scale and health outcomes.

