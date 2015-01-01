SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yu RA, Goulter N, Godwin JW, McMahon RJ. Clin. Child Fam. Psychol. Rev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10567-023-00459-y

PMID

37819404

Abstract

In the United States (U.S.), premature mortality in adulthood from suicide, alcohol-related disease, and substance overdoses has increased steadily over the past two decades. To better understand these trends, it is necessary to first examine the harmful behaviors that often precede these preventable deaths (i.e., suicidal ideation and attempts, and harmful alcohol and substance use). Representing critical developmental periods in which psychopathology is most likely to emerge, childhood and adolescence provide an informative lens through which to investigate susceptibility to harmful behaviors. This article synthesizes current evidence describing these rising U.S. mortality rates and the prevalence rates of harmful behaviors linked to these types of mortality. A brief selective review of longitudinal research on harmful behaviors in relation to the most relevant categories of child and adolescent psychopathology is then provided. Finally, recommendations for future research and implications for prevention are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

Alcohol use; Substance use; Developmental psychopathology; Harmful behaviors; Premature mortality; Suicidal behaviors

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print