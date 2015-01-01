SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gerin MI, Viding E, Puetz VB, Armbruster-Genç DJN, Rankin G, McCrory EJ. Curr. Neuropharmacol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Bentham Science Publishers)

10.2174/1570159X22666231002145440

37818587

BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment is associated with altered neurocognitive functioning, which is thought to reflect, in part, adaptation to early adverse environmental experiences. However, we continue to lack a precise mechanistic understanding linking atypical neurocognitive processing with social functioning and psychiatric outcomes following early adversity.

OBJECTIVE: The present work investigated interpersonal problem-solving, resting-state functional connectivity (rsFC), and mental health symptoms in adolescents with documented maltreatment experience and explored whether altered neural function contributes in part to poorer social functioning.

METHODS: Forty adolescents (aged 12-17) with documented experiences of abuse or neglect and a carefully matched group of 42 non-maltreated peers participated in this study that measured task-based interpersonal problem-solving skills and rsFC.

RESULTS: Adolescents with maltreatment experience showed poorer interpersonal problem-solving performance, which partly accounted for their elevated mental health symptoms. Resting-state seed-based analyses revealed that adolescents with maltreatment experience showed a significant increase in rsFC between medial Default Mode Network (DMN) hubs, the medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC), with a posterior cluster, including the posterior cingulate cortex (PCC), precuneus (PCu), retrosplenial cortex (RSC), and lingual gyrus (LG). Moderation analyses revealed that maltreatment-related increased DMN rsFC partly accounted for poorer performance in interpersonal problem-solving.

CONCLUSION: Poorer interpersonal problem-solving, partly accounted for by atypical coupling between DMN medial hubs, was associated with maltreatment exposure. Interventions tailored to enhance interpersonal problem-solving represents a promising avenue to promote resilience and reduce the likelihood of mental health disorder following maltreatment experience.


Childhood maltreatment; childhood trauma; default mode network (DMN); functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI); interpersonal problem-solving; medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC).; resting-state functional connectivity (rsFC); social functioning

