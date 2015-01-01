|
Wolf E, Priebe G. Dent. Traumatol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37818985
Abstract
BACKGROUND/AIM: To analyse, from the perspective of adults with a history of sexual abuse, the impact of the experience on their general health and well-being. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The participants comprised 12 strategically selected informants (10 women), aged 19-56; all sexually abused during child- and/or adulthood. They were interviewed in-depth and encouraged to describe the impact of the sexual abuse on their daily lives. The consequences of sexual abuse on oral health have previously been reported. The interviews were recorded digitally, transcribed verbatim and analysed according to qualitative content analysis with an inductive approach.
Language: en
Keywords
qualitative; dentistry; health consequences