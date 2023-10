Abstract

Commentary on: Suh M, Kim DH, Cho I, Ham OK. Age and gender differences in fall-related factors affecting community-dwelling older adults. J Nurs Res. 2023 Apr 1;31(2):e270. doi: 10.1097/jnr.0000000000000545.

Implications for practice and research



Future research could explore and test the efficacy of gender-specific fall prevention protocols.



In practice, understanding that there are gender-based risk factors for falls would assist and prompt nurses and health professionals to perform assessments or interventions to specifically mitigate those risks



Context



Falls are an incredibly common issue among older adults, with potentially serious downstream consequences. Suh et al (2023) aimed to explore not only the prevalence of falls but also the factors relating to age, gender and falls. It is well established that there are gender differences in the prevalence of falls, however, the reasoning is not fully understood. This study was conducted to address the paucity in the literature …

