Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Depression is a common disabling psychiatric disorder, which - in extreme cases - may lead to suicide if untreated or inadequately treated. Despite the availability of various treatments for depression, including pharmacotherapy, there is still a need to search for new agents with higher effectiveness and faster onset of action, especially for patients with treatment-resistant depression.



AREAS COVERED: A substance that has attracted considerable attention for nearly a decade is psilocybin, a natural psychedelic found in psilocybin mushrooms. In this study, we evaluated the efficacy and safety of psilocybin in the treatment of depression, based on pivotal randomized clinical trials. Moreover, we used findings from observational studies regarding recreational use. We also looked at ongoing clinical trials and discussed the registration status and clinical potential of the drug. EXPERT OPINION: Clinical phase I-II trials published to date reported promising results for psilocybin in the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression, in a relatively short time after administration. However, before psilocybin is approved for use and administered to patients with depression, the results of large ongoing phase III clinical trials are needed to confirm its efficacy and safety and to change the way it is perceived by physicians and patients.

Language: en