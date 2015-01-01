|
Hackbarth M, Koschate J, Lau S, Zieschang T. IEEE J. Transl. Eng. Health Med. 2023; 11: 479-486.
(Copyright © 2023, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers)
37817821
BACKGROUND: Accidental falls are a major health issue in older people. One significant and potentially modifiable risk factor is reduced gait stability. Clinicians do not have sophisticated kinematic options to measure this risk factor with simple and affordable systems. Depth-imaging with AI-pose estimation can be used for gait analysis in young healthy adults. However, is it applicable for measuring gait in older adults at a risk of falling? METHODS: In this methodological comparison 59 older adults with and without a history of falls walked on a treadmill while their gait pattern was recorded with multiple inertial measurement units and with an Azure Kinect depth-camera. Spatiotemporal gait parameters of both systems were compared for convergent validity and with a Bland-Altman plot.
Aged; Humans; Walking; falls; Gait; older people; *Accidental Falls/prevention & control; *Gait Analysis; depth-camera; Exercise Test/methods