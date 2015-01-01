Abstract

BACKGROUND: Accidental falls are a major health issue in older people. One significant and potentially modifiable risk factor is reduced gait stability. Clinicians do not have sophisticated kinematic options to measure this risk factor with simple and affordable systems. Depth-imaging with AI-pose estimation can be used for gait analysis in young healthy adults. However, is it applicable for measuring gait in older adults at a risk of falling? METHODS: In this methodological comparison 59 older adults with and without a history of falls walked on a treadmill while their gait pattern was recorded with multiple inertial measurement units and with an Azure Kinect depth-camera. Spatiotemporal gait parameters of both systems were compared for convergent validity and with a Bland-Altman plot.



RESULTS: Correlation between systems for stride length (r=.992, [Formula: see text]) and stride time (r=0.914, [Formula: see text]) was high. Bland-Altman plots revealed a moderate agreement in stride length (-0.74 ± 3.68 cm; [-7.96 cm to 6.47 cm]) and stride time (-3.7±54 ms; [-109 ms to 102 ms]).



CONCLUSION: Gait parameters in older adults with and without a history of falls can be measured with inertial measurement units and Azure Kinect cameras. Affordable and small depth-cameras agree with IMUs for gait analysis in older adults with and without an increased risk of falling. However, tolerable accuracy is limited to the average over multiple steps of spatiotemporal parameters derived from the initial foot contact. Clinical Translation Statement- Gait parameters in older adults with and without a history of falls can be measured with inertial measurement units and Azure Kinect. Affordable and small depth-cameras, developed for various purposes in research and industry, agree with IMUs in clinical gait analysis in older adults with and without an increased risk of falling. However, tolerable accuracy to assess function or monitor changes in gait is limited to the average over multiple steps of spatiotemporal parameters derived from the initial foot contact.

