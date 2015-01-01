|
Memon AM, Katwala J, Douille C, Kelley C, Monga V. Innov. Clin. Neurosci. 2023; 20(7-9): 47-51.
(Copyright © 2023, Matrix Medical Communications)
37817817
OBJECTIVE: Compared to the general population, the risk of suicide is three times higher in patients with epilepsy and remains doubled for these patients even after adjusting for sociodemographic correlates of suicide in the absence of mental health comorbidities. Following the United States (US) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alert prompting a black box warning regarding the association between suicidality and antiepileptic drugs (AEDs), several studies were conducted, the results of which have been ambiguous, with some demonstrating a positive association between suicidality and AEDs, while others did not. This systematic review of literature sought to study the relationship between suicidality and AEDs when used exclusively for treatment of epilepsy.
suicide; suicidality; Antiepileptic drugs; epilepsy; suicide-related behavior