Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Compared to the general population, the risk of suicide is three times higher in patients with epilepsy and remains doubled for these patients even after adjusting for sociodemographic correlates of suicide in the absence of mental health comorbidities. Following the United States (US) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alert prompting a black box warning regarding the association between suicidality and antiepileptic drugs (AEDs), several studies were conducted, the results of which have been ambiguous, with some demonstrating a positive association between suicidality and AEDs, while others did not. This systematic review of literature sought to study the relationship between suicidality and AEDs when used exclusively for treatment of epilepsy.



METHODS: A comprehensive literature search was conducted on PubMed without time limits using a predefined search language. The search results were then subjected to a systematic screening process. Eight out of a total of 443 articles satisfying predefined inclusion and exclusion criteria were included in the review for final data extraction.



RESULTS: Three studies found a significant association between suicide-related behavior and levetiracetam use in the treatment of epilepsy. One study reported a positive association of pregabalin use in patients with epilepsy under 40 years of age and high AED load with suicidality, independent of depression. The remaining four studies reported a significant association between positive family and personal history of psychiatric comorbidities and suicidality in epilepsy.



CONCLUSION: Although there were several methodological limitations, this review found an association between levetiracetam use and mental health comorbidities and the occurrence of suicidality in epilepsy. Larger prospective, randomized studies that overcome the limitations of current studies are required to provide definitive evidence on the occurrence of suicidality in patients with epilepsy and AED use.

