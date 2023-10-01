Abstract

BACKGROUND: In this study we examined the association between childhood maltreatment exposure (CME) and psychological distress, including symptoms of depression and anxiety, during pregnancy. Additionally, we explored the potential moderating effect of trait resilience on these associations.



METHODS: The study is part of the ongoing FinnBrain Birth Cohort Study. The sample consisted of 3016 mothers and 1934 fathers. The data were collected using self-report questionnaires, including EPDS, SCL-90, CD-RISC-10 and TADS. We conducted ANOVAs and linear logistic regression analyses to examine the associations between depression, anxiety, resilience, and CMEs.



RESULTS: CMEs were associated with increased psychological distress, including depression symptoms and anxiety, and decreased trait resilience among both mothers and fathers. Additionally, trait resilience had a moderating effect on the association between fathers' CMEs and psychological distress, while no significant moderating effect was found among mothers. Furthermore, among both mothers and fathers, higher trait resilience was associated with decreased anxiety and depressive symptoms. LIMITATIONS: Due to cross-sectionality, it is not possible to establish a causal relationship between CMEs, resilience, and parental distress. Additionally, the study does not provide insights into the underlying factors or processes that contribute to the development of trait resilience.



CONCLUSIONS: Trait resilience may have a positive impact on parents' mental health during pregnancy. This study is the first to investigate the significance of fathers' trait resilience during pregnancy. In clinical settings, it is essential to identify parents with low levels of resilience and provide them with appropriate support, recognizing them as a vulnerable group.

Language: en