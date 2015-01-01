|
Bashir M, Majeed S. J. Pak. Med. Assoc. 2023; 73(9): 1884-1886.
PMID
37817704
To investigate correlation among childhood adverse experiences, cognitive flexibility, and goal orientation in adolescents, a cross-sectional study was conducted at the Riphah International University, Lahore, Pakistan, from July 2021 to March 2022, while data was collected from students of both private and governmentschools/colleges of Lahore. Non-Probability Purposive Sampling was carried out to recruit the sample of 250 participants, within the age range of 15-18 years. Sample size was determined by G Power Analysis and Greens Formula by Kang H (2021). Adverse Childhood Experience Scale, Cognitive Flexibility Scale, and Achievement Goal Questionnaire were used as toolsfor data collection. Data was analysed in SPSS version 21, using descriptive analysis, independent sample t-test, Pearson Product Moment Correlation and Multiple Regression Analysis.
Adolescent; Humans; Female; Male; Cross-Sectional Studies; Cognition; *Adverse Childhood Experiences; *Goals; Childhood adverse experiences, Cognitive flexibility, Goal orientation and Adolescents.; Students/psychology