Iqbal M, Iqbal H, Babar W. J. Pak. Med. Assoc. 2023; 73(9): e1936.

(Copyright © 2023, Pakistan Medical Association)

10.47391/JPMA.8167

37817725

Floods are one of the most common types of natural disasters leading to enormous morbidity and mortality in a developing country like Pakistan. Pakistan is ranked 9th among flood-affected countries worldwide and in 2022 floodwater has submerged over one-third of the country in water, killing over 1,000 and impacting 33 million people. (1) Flood-affected areas serve as ideal breeding grounds for pathogens, severely disrupting livelihoods and impacting the health of the vast majority and adversely influencing the lives of pregnant women.


Language: en

Humans; Female; Pregnancy; *Disasters; *Floods; Pregnancy Outcome

