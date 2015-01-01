|
Citation
|
Iqbal M, Iqbal H, Babar W. J. Pak. Med. Assoc. 2023; 73(9): e1936.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Pakistan Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37817725
|
Abstract
|
Floods are one of the most common types of natural disasters leading to enormous morbidity and mortality in a developing country like Pakistan. Pakistan is ranked 9th among flood-affected countries worldwide and in 2022 floodwater has submerged over one-third of the country in water, killing over 1,000 and impacting 33 million people. (1) Flood-affected areas serve as ideal breeding grounds for pathogens, severely disrupting livelihoods and impacting the health of the vast majority and adversely influencing the lives of pregnant women.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Pregnancy; *Disasters; *Floods; Pregnancy Outcome