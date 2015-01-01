Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Addiction Severity Index (ASI) assesses respondents' biopsychosocial problems in seven addiction-related domains (mental health, family and social relations, employment, alcohol use, drug use, physical health, and legal problems). This study examined the association between the seven ASI composite scores and re-employment in a sample of Swedish adults screened for risky alcohol and drug use who were without employment at assessment.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective cohort analysis of employment outcomes among 6502 unemployed adults living in Sweden who completed an ASI assessment for risky alcohol and drug use. The study linked ASI scores to annual tax register data. The primary outcome was employment, defined as having earnings above an administrative threshold. We used Cox proportional hazard models to estimate the association between time to re-employment and ASI composite scores, controlling for demographic characteristics, RESULTS: Approximately three in ten individuals in the sample regained employment within five years. ASI composite scores suggested widespread biopsychosocial problems. Re-employment was associated with lower ASI composite scores for mental health (estimate: 0.775, 95 % confidence interval: 0.629-0.956), employment (estimate: 0.669, confidence interval: 0.532-0.841), drug use (estimate: 0.628, confidence interval: 0.428-0.924), and health (estimate: 0.798, confidence interval: 0.699-0.912).



CONCLUSIONS: This study suggests that several ASI domains may provide information on the complex factors (i.e., mental health, health, drug use) associated with long-term unemployment for people with risky substance use.

