Abstract

Accidental inhalation intake of plutonium isotopes and 241Am occurred at a Pu research facility in Japan in 2017, and the five workers involved in this accident were treated by the administration of Ca/Zn-diethylenetriaminepentaacetic acid (DTPA). For the worker who was most internally exposed, the therapy was continued over 1 y after the accident. Urinary samples collected before and after each administration were subject to bioassay to evaluate the efficacy of the dose reduction. This study performed numerical analyses using a biokinetic model dealing with 241Am-DTPA with reference to the European Coordinated Network on Radiation Dosimetry approach, which assumes that the complex of actinides and Ca/Zn-DTPA is generated in the designated compartments in the biokinetic model. The results of the model prediction well captured the trend of the observed urinary excretion in the long-term bioassay and would be useful to evaluate the efficacy of the Ca/Zn-DTPA administration for the worker involved in the accident.

