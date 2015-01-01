|
Tani K, Ishigure N, Kim E, Tominaga T, Tatsuzaki H, Akashi M, Kurihara O. Radiat. Prot. Dosimetry 2023; 199(15-16): 2025-2029.
(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)
37819312
Accidental inhalation intake of plutonium isotopes and 241Am occurred at a Pu research facility in Japan in 2017, and the five workers involved in this accident were treated by the administration of Ca/Zn-diethylenetriaminepentaacetic acid (DTPA). For the worker who was most internally exposed, the therapy was continued over 1 y after the accident. Urinary samples collected before and after each administration were subject to bioassay to evaluate the efficacy of the dose reduction. This study performed numerical analyses using a biokinetic model dealing with 241Am-DTPA with reference to the European Coordinated Network on Radiation Dosimetry approach, which assumes that the complex of actinides and Ca/Zn-DTPA is generated in the designated compartments in the biokinetic model. The results of the model prediction well captured the trend of the observed urinary excretion in the long-term bioassay and would be useful to evaluate the efficacy of the Ca/Zn-DTPA administration for the worker involved in the accident.
