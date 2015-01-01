Abstract

Although the elevated ambient dose equivalent (ADE) rates in areas radiologically affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant accident decreased as time passed, the assessment of Fukushima residents' external dose is still important. A dose estimation system for external exposure assessment at the late phase for individuals living in Fukushima Prefecture was developed for this purpose. The developed system enables the estimations of external doses over the future based on an individual behavioral pattern and ADE-rate distributions from aerial monitoring data and its predicted ADE rate. To validate the system, the estimated results were compared with the measured readings of personal dosemeters. The results indicate that the developed system properly reproduced the individual external doses of subjects living in areas where the outdoor ADE rates exceeded 0.2 μSv h-1.

