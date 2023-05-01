|
Citation
Akbar KA, Try P, Viwattanakulvanid P, Kallawicha K. Saf. Health Work 2023; 14(3): 243-249.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute)
DOI
PMID
37818214
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Southeast Asia has many people who work in the agriculture sector. Not many stakeholders pay special attention to the health of farmers, even though they are exposed to various types of hazards. One of the most common health complaints among farmers is related to work-related musculoskeletal disorders (WMSDs). This study aims to assess the prevalence of WMSDs and factors associated with them among farmers in Southeast Asia.
Language: en
Keywords
Southeast Asia; ergonomic; farmer; WMSDs; work-related musculoskeletal disorders