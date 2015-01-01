Abstract

The effect of different pedestrian densities (0.2, 0.5, 1, 1.5 and 4.6 persons/m(2)) on a pedestrian bridge is studied, the comfort level is evaluated according to the acceleration peak, and the most sensitive part of the acceleration response employs tuned mass dampers (TMDs) for vibration control. The study shows that the bearing capacity level of the pedestrian bridge with articulated piers meets the standard. Compared with a pier rigid connection system, the structural dynamic characteristics of pier articulation do not change much, and the vertical frequency and peak acceleration in the span are slightly smaller. The comfort evaluation results of the bridge with articulated piers are the same as those of the bridge with a rigid pier. The TMD setting can effectively reduce the human-induced vibration time response, the vibration reduction efficiency can reach 52%, and the comfort level changes from CL2 to CL1 after vibration reduction.

