Davis DA, Dovey J, Sagoshi S, Thaweepanyaporn K, Ogawa S, Vasudevan N. Steroids 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.steroids.2023.109324

37820890

Sex and aggression are well studied examples of social behaviours that are common to most animals and are mediated by an evolutionary conserved group of interconnected nuclei in the brain called the social behaviour network. Though glucocorticoids and in particular estrogen regulate these social behaviours, their effects in the brain are generally thought to be mediated by genomic signalling, a slow transcriptional regulation mediated by nuclear hormone receptors. In the last decade or so, there has been renewed interest in understanding the physiological significance of rapid, non-genomic signalling mediated by steroids. Though the identity of the membrane hormone receptors that mediate this signalling is not clearly understood and appears to be different in different cell types, such signalling contributes to physiologically relevant behaviours such as sex and aggression. In this short review, we summarise the evidence for this phenomenon in the rodent, by focusing on estrogen and to some extent, glucocorticoid signalling. The use of these signals, in relation to genomic signalling is manifold and ranges from potentiation of transcription to the possible transduction of environmental signals.


Aggression; Rapid signalling; Sex behaviour; Social behaviour

